HBD Shah Rukh Khan: Burj Khalifa Lit Up To Wish Bollywood Star On 56th Birthday
The Burj Khalifa in Dubai was lit up to wish Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on his 56th birthday.
The world's tallest skyscraper was lit up on SRK's birthday last year as well with the actor sharing the video himself.
The superstar decided to have a low-key birthday celebration this year after going through a tumultuous time with his son Aryan being arrested in a drug bust.
