Net-Zero By 2070: What PM Modi Said At COP26 On India's Climate Change Mitigation
PM Narendra Modi said that India will reach its net-zero emissions target by 2070 at the COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow.
Modi said India, one of the largest emitters of greenhouse gases, would reduce its emission by one billion tonnes from now until 2030.
India will also increase its installed renewable energy capacity target from 450 GW to 500 GW. Modi said the share of renewable energy in India's total energy production by 2030 has been increased from 40 percent to 50 percent.
Modi also vowed that India would reduce its economy's carbon intensity to less than 45 per cent.
Modi also criticised developing countries for their failure to fulfil their promise of committing at least $100 billion every year from 2020 to tackle climate change.