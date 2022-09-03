Serena Williams Bids Farewell To Tennis With 23 Grand Slams And 4 Olympic Golds
Serena Williams has called an end to her illustrious career following her women's singles third-round loss against Ajla Tomljaovic 5-7, 7-6, 1-6 in the US Open.
With this, Williams calls an end to her 27-year-long career that saw her amassing 23 Singles Grand Slam titles.
In her career, Serena won seven Australian Open, three French Open, six US Open and seven Wimbledon titles.
She also won four Olympic gold medals for US in Sydney 2000, Beijing 2008 and two in London 2012.
An icon inside and outside the court, Williams shared her plans on retiring after the US Open.
