"Parasite, Invader": American Tourist In Poland Hurls Racist Abuse At Indian Man
An American tourist in Poland reportedly named Jon Minadeo Jr filmed himself hurling abuse at an Indian man. Recording the video himself, the abuser continued his unprovoked tirade despite the Indian man asking him to "stop filming".
The abuser went to the extent of calling the Indian man a "parasite invader" and "go back to your own country". "Why are you in Poland? There's too many of you in America," the abuser recorded while pointing his camera at the Indian.
The Indian man continued to keep his cool and kept on walking to avoid the abuser.
This is the third recent case of racism against Indians in the past week. An Indian-American named Tejinder Singh hurled racist abuse at compatriot Krishnan Jayaraman.
Tejinder was recorded abusing Krishna, saying "Dirty Hindu... this ain't India" and spitting at him twice.
In Texas, a group of Indian women were told to "go back" because they were "ruining America" by a Mexican-American named Esmeralda Upton.