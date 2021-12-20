Markets closed in the red today, with Sensex falling 1190 points (2.09%) and NIFTY 371 points (2.18%)
Sensex closed at 55,822 points, and NIFTY at 16,614 points
Only Cipla, HUL and Dr. Reddy's gained on the NIFTY. BPCL and Tata Steel fell 6.42% and 5.22% respectively
At current levels, Sensex is down nearly 10.3% from its October high of 62,245, and NIFTY 10.6% lower than 18,604 in October
Markets have reacted to the rising cases of COVID-19 globally, and the spread of the omicron variant
Markets also expect tighter money in the future as a response to rising inflation
