Who Is Gabriel Boric, The Socialist Leader Who Will Become Chile's Youngest President?
Gabriel Boric, a 36-year-old former student leader, will become Chile's youngest president after recording the most votes in the history of presidential elections in the South American country.
On December 19, Boric won more than 55 per cent of the votes polled to defeat far-right opponent, José Antonio Kast. Kast, whose German-born father was revealed to be a member of the Nazi party, accepted defeat and promised to work with Boric.
Boric rose to prominence as a student leader during the two-year education protest in the country demanding more state role in higher education and ending higher education accessible for students from poorer sections of the society.
Boric was elected to the Chilean congress in 2013 and served in the Chamber of Deputies for two terms. Boric won the presidential primary election for Apruebo Dignidad, a coalition of left-wing parties, by a record 60 per cent margin.
According to The Guardian, the 36-year-old has promised a youth-led government inclusive of women, indigenous and non-binary Chileans to implement a welfare state focused on ending inequality.