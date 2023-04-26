SC Issues Notice To Delhi Police, Terms Wrestlers' Allegations 'Serious'

On day 3 of the wrestlers' protest led by Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik, the Supreme Court sent a notice to the Delhi Police in response to a petition filed by seven wrestlers requesting the registration of an FIR against him.
The bench of Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha termed the allegations of sexual harassment against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh “serious” in nature and said that it was taking the matter on board.
The bench added that "the matter requires the consideration of this court in exercise of its jurisdiction under Article 32 of the Constitution."
The names of the complainants were kept confidential by the bench.
Several political party leaders and organisations, including former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, and AAP spokesperson Reena Gupta met the wrestlers' on Tuesday at Jantar Mantar to express solidarity.