Samajwadi Party Bids Adieu To Founding Leader Mulayam Singh Yadav
Samajwadi Party bid farewell to its founding leader Mulayam Singh Yadav, who died on Monday at Gurugram’s Medanta Hospital.
The former three-time chief minister of Uttar Pradesh was brought back from Gurugram to his native village Saifai for the last rites.
Mulayam Singh Yadav’s last rites will take place at Saifai on Tuesday from 3 PM onwards.
The funeral was attended by many people in and around the state, who came to Saifai to say goodbye to their former chief minister.
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath visited Saifai and expressed his condolences to the Samajwadi Party leader on behalf of prime minister Modi, the governor of UP and the state.
Samajwadi Party senior leader Azam Khan also expressed his condolences to Yadav at his ancestral residence in Saifai.
Akhilesh Yadav shared the news on Monday via the party’s official Twitter handle, saying, “My dear father and everybody's 'netaji' is no more.”
