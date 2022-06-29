'Russian Salad' Gets Sold Out At NATO Summit Cafe In Madrid, Internet Left Baffled
International officials and journalists were left bemused after finding out 'Russian Salad' on the menu of the NATO Summit taking place in Madrid.
Spanish journalist Iñaki López said, "Russian salad at a NATO summit? I'm a little surprised by that choice of dish" while speaking to Spanish media outlet La Sexta.
Russia is one of the key concerns for the NATO members and its invasion of Ukraine is expected to be discussed at the summit but its presence on the cafe's menu as a salad raised eyebrows.
The salad was surprisingly quick to get sold out. Jose Andres, a popular Spanish chef made tapa but added tomato dumplings to make the new 'Ukrainian salad'
