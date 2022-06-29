Facebook, Instagram Ban Ads On Abortion Pills
Social media sites like Instagram and Facebook have started to promptly remove and ban ads offering abortion pills to women.
This effective ban comes after the American Supreme Court overturned the Roe v Wade court decision, taking away constitutional protection from women to go for abortion.
Ads on abortion pills across social media helped women to access medicines in states where preexisting laws banned abortion.
The prompt removal of ads by Instagram and Facebook comes at a time when there was a spike in posts mentioning abortion pills, mifepristone and misoprostol.
