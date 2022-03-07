The Ukraine Crisis has caused a bloodbath in Indian indices, and the rupee to a new low
The BSE's Sensex is trading 2.54% lower at 52,951 points
It is nearly 18% lower than it's all-time high of 62,245 in October 2021
The NSE's NIFTY 50 is trading 2.18% lower at 15,893 points
It is 15% lower than its all-time high of 18,604 in October 2021
Russia's invasion of Ukraine on February 24 has sent global financial markets spiraling
Oil prices (Brent) have touched nearly $140 per barrel, the highest since 2008 on supply concerns
Oil price concerns and capital outflows have sent the rupee to an all time low, at ₹76.96 for one US dollar
