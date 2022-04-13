UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid Edge Past Holders Chelsea, Villarreal Stun Bayern Munich To Clinch Semis Spot
Real Madrid and Villareal confirmed their semi-finals berth for the Champions League after the Spanish clubs got past Chelsea and Bayern Munich respectively.
Real started the second leg of their quarter-finals with a 1-3 aggregate lead. Defending champions Chelsea staged a stirring comeback to take a 3-0 lead at the Bernabéu.
But Karim Benzema and Rodrygo's two late goals for Real Madrid as they beat Chelsea 5-3 on aggregate.
Villareal started the second leg against Bayern Munich with a 0-1 aggregate lead.
Unai Emery's tactics helped the Spanish club draw against the six-times winners to make it 1-1 at the 88th minute, thanks to Samuel Chukwueze.
With this, Villareal confirmed their spot in the UCL semi-finals, beating Bayern 1-2 in the aggregate.
Manchester City travel to Atlético Madrid with a 1-0 lead while Liverpool host Benfica with a 3-1 lead in the second leg of the quarter-finals.
Aggregate winners of these two fixtures would be confirming their spot for the UCL semi-finals.