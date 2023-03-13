'Naatu Naatu' Win To Deepika Padukone: India Sees Great Representation At Oscars 2023
RRR's 'Naatu Naatu' won the Oscar for Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards. Composer MM Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose accepted the award.
"RRR has to win," MM Keeravani sang his own take of 'The Carpenters' classic 'Top of the World' in his acceptance speech.
Singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava also performed 'Naatu Naatu' live on stage, and the performance was introduced by Deepika Padukone. "Do you know Naatu?' Because if you don't. you're about to," she said.
A troupe of more than 20 dancers performed the song 'Naatu Naatu' on stage, which went on to receive a standing ovation from the audience.
Netflix's 'The Elephant Whisperer' won in the Best Documentary Short Film category at the 95th Academy Awards. Directed by documentary filmmaker Kartiki Gonsalves, the film was released by Netflix globally on 8 December 2022 for streaming.
Producer Guneet Monga took to Twitter to express her happiness. “We just win the first ever Oscar for an Indian Production! Two women did this! I am still shivering," she wrote. In 2019, Guneet Monga's documentary 'Period. End of Sentence' also bagged the Oscar in the Documentary (Short Subject) category.
