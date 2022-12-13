Junior NTR 'Delighted', Rajamouli Thanks Jury As 'RRR' Gets 2 Golden Globe Nominations
Directed by SS Rajamouli, 'RRR' was nominated in the Best Picture Non-English Language category and the song 'Naath Naatu' was nominated in the Best Original Song category for 2023 Golden Globe Awards.
Rajamouli thanked the jury and said, "Thanks to all the fans and audience for your unconditional love and support throughout."
Junior NTR, who played the lead role, said on Twitter, "Delighted that #RRRMovie has been nominated in two categories at the Golden Globe Awards!"
Other movies that were nominated in the non-English film category include 1985( Argentina), Close (Belgium), All Quiet On The Western Front (Germany) and Decision To Leave (South Korea).
The voters for Golden Globe Award 2023 nomination consisted of a diverse group of people from 62 different countries consisting of 52% female with an ethnic diversity of 19.6% Latinx, 12.1% Asian, 10.1% Black and 10.1% Middle Eastern people.
The Golden Globe Awards 2023 will be aired on January 10, 2023.