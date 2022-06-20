Ex-Sri Lankan Cricketer Serves Tea To People In Queue For Petrol, Images Go Viral
Former Sri Lanka cricketer Roshan Mahanama broke the internet on Sunday after images of him serving tea to people in the queue for petrol went viral on social media.
Mahanama said, "We served tea and buns for the people at the petrol queues that are getting longer by the day and there will be many health risks to people staying in queues."
Mahanama was a key member of Sri Lanka's 1996 team that won the World Cup. He was also an ICC match referee who made history being the referee of the first day-night Test match.
His gesture comes at a time when Sri Lanka is going through its worst economic crisis where people are standing in queues for hours to get petrol and cylinder gas, facing long power cuts.
People have been experiencing long lines for refilling fuel since mid-February with thermal power generation pressurising the diesel supply.
ALSO READ
Olympic Champion Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold At Kuortane Games In Finland