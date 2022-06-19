Olympic Champion Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold At Kuortane Games In Finland
India's Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra won gold in Javelin at the Kuortane Games in Finland with a throw of 86.69m in first attempt.
This is Chopra's second win after the Tokyo Olympics where he became the first Indian to win a gold medal in athletics in August 2021.
Chopra finished ahead of Trinidad and Tobago's Keshorn Walcott and world champion Anderson Peters.
Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur conngratulated Chopra for his win. "Gold for Neeraj! He's done it again, what an incredible champion!," Thakur wrote on Twitter.
