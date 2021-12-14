Why Rohit Sharma Has Been Replaced By Priyank Panchal For South Africa Test Series
India's tour of South Africa has suffered a setback after Rohit Sharma sustained a left hamstring injury during a training session, forcing him out of the three-match Test series.
BCCI announced that Rohit Sharma would be replaced by Priyank Panchal, the opening batsman who captained India A's Tour of South Africa.
Panchal has been an important player for Gujarat and recently played his 100th match for the team. He was the top-scorer in the 2016-17 season scoring 1,310 runs to lead Gujarat to their first Ranji title.
To date, he has scored 7011 career runs, completing 24 centuries and 25 half-centuries with an average of 45.5. In the 2019-20 Ranji Trophy, he scored 457 runs for Gujarat.