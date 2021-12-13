20 Years of Indian Parliament Attack: A Timeline

On 13 December 2001, the Parliament of India in New Delhi was attacked by terror outfits Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).
Nine people, including six Delhi Police personnel, were killed in the attack.
Five attackers were gunned down outside the Parliament during the shootout. They carried AK-47, pistols, hand grenades, and grenade launchers.
This incident led to heightened tensions between India and Pakistan causing a stand-off between the two nations during 2001-02. The standoff saw massing of troops on the international border, and Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir.
Afzal Guru, a Kashmiri separatist, was convicted in the case and was sentenced to death by the Supreme Court. He was hanged in February 2013 after the then president Pranab Mukherjee rejected his mercy plea.