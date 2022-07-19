Rishi Sunak Wins Latest Round Of Tory Leadership Voting, Tom Tugendhat Out Of Race
Rishi Sunak continued his lead in the Tory leadership race where the former Chancellor of the Exchequer won the latest round with 115 votes from Conservative Party MPs.
His closest opponent Penny Mordaunt won 82 votes in the round. Mordaunt was considered the bookmakers' favourite but she lost votes from the previous round (83).
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss got 71 votes from Tory MPs, closing the gap with Mordaunt to 11 votes.
Kemi Badenoch survived the round after getting 58 votes from Conservative Party MPs in the third ballot voting.
Tom Tugendhat is officially out of the race after being the least-voted candidate in the latest round. He secured 31 votes.
The Conservative Party MPs will continue to vote until the party gets the final two candidates, who will contest for the post of British PM to replace Boris Johnson.
The UK is set to have a new PM by September 5 after all party members vote for the final two candidates.
ALSO READ
English All-Rounder Ben Stokes Announces Retirement From ODI Cricket