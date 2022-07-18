English All-Rounder Ben Stokes Announces Retirement From ODI Cricket
Ben Stokes, England's star all-rounder announced his retirement from the ODI format on July 18.
The 31-year-old played a pivotal role in England's World Cup-winning campaign where his heroics helped the team beat New Zealand in the final at Lord's.
He made his debut against Ireland in 2011. The all-rounder picked 74 wickets for England in his ODI career.
With 104 caps in ODI cricket for England, Stokes amassed 2919 runs, scoring 21 half-centuries and three tons in his career spanning over 11 years.
His last game would be against South Africa on July 19 at Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street.
He said that "playing three formats are just unsustainable" for him and he wants to focus on T20Is and Test Cricket. Stokes became England's Test captain on April 28, replacing Joe Root.
In IPL, Ben Stokes was the most expensive player in 2017 when Rising Pune Supergiants bought him for Rs 14.5 crores.
In 2018, Rajasthan Royals made Stokes the most expensive player after buying his service for Rs 12.5 crores.
