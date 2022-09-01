'An Appalling Husband, Father': Rishi Sunak's Top Quotes At Last Campaign
Rishi Sunak, the British Prime Minister candidate, thanked his family for supporting him unconditionally. He thanked his parents and wife Akshata Murty in his speech in the final hustings.
“You know what you mean to me, and I am incredibly grateful that 18 years ago you chose to give up your high heels and take a chance on the short kid with a backpack,” Sunak said, thanking his wife.
“The greatest sacrifice I have made is that I have been an appalling husband and father for the past couple of years, it’s as simple as that,” he said in reply to a question about his greatest sacrifice in the race for the prime ministerial post.
"I've not chosen to say the things that people may want to hear, I've said the things I believe our country needs to hear,” he said.
The verdict on who will be the UK's next prime minister will be declared on September 5 with a face-off between Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak.
Sunak is the first non-white candidate to run for UK's prime ministerial post.