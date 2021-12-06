Republican Congressman Thomas Massie Slammed For Christmas Guns Photo In Michigan Shooting Aftermath
US Rep. Thomas Massie came under fire for tweeting an image of him and his family holding guns in front of a Christmas tree days after a school shooting in Michigan.
15-year-old Ethan Crumbley faces murder, terrorism and other charges for allegedly shooting four students and injuring seven others in a shooting at Oxford High School in Michigan.
Ethan's parents James and Jennifer Crumbley have been charged of involuntary manslaughter.
When called out by a user, Massie attempted a pun-based joke referring to the Browning Automatic Rifle.
Fred Guttenberg, father of a student who was killed in the Parkland school shooting called out Massie for his insensitivity.
ALSO READ
Lewis Hamilton Takes Title Battle With Max Verstappen To Last Race After Winning Dramatic Saudi Arabian GP