Lewis Hamilton Takes Title Battle With Max Verstappen To Last Race After Winning Dramatic Saudi Arabian GP
Lewis Hamilton pipped title rival Max Verstappen to win a chaotic Saudi Arabian Grand Prix and take the title battle to the final race in Abu Dhabi.
Verstappen finished second behind Hamilton and also copped a 15 second time penalty for his infringements on track. Going into the final race, Verstappen and Hamilton are tied first with 369.5 points.
Locked in a tight battle, Hamilton marginally went ahead of Verstappen at the start of lap 37 but the Dutchman held on to the lead by cutting the corner.
Verstappen was asked by his team to give the place back to Hamilton. The 24-year-old slowed down to do the same only for Hamilton to crash into the back of the Red Bull
Verstappen finally let his rival pass and soon began to drop pace as he struggled with his tyres. Now free, Hamilton scorched the track in Jeddah clinching the fastest lap as well as the inaugural Saudi Arabia GP.
There was more drama as Hamilton's teammate Valtteri Bottas snatched third place from Esteban Ocon right at the chequered flag much to the Frenchman's dismay.
Verstappen leads the drivers' standings from Hamilton by virtue of winning more races with Bottas third with 218 points.