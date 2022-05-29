Real Madrid Lift Record 14 UEFA Champions League Title After Beating Liverpool 1-0 In Final
Real Madrid emerged as the Champions League winner for a record 14-times after defeating Liverpool 1-0 in the Final at the Stade de France on May 28.
The first half of the UCL final saw Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool dominating possession, creating chances as they came closer to breaking the deadlock. But Thibaut Courtois stepped up for Real Madrid.
In the second half, Federico Valverde beat the Liverpool defence to set it up for Vinicius Jr., who went past compatriot Alisson Becker to score the decisive goal for Real Madrid.
With 1-0 up for Madrid, Liverpool led by Mohamed Salah continued adding pressure as they were looking for the equaliser.
But Courtois came big for Real Madrid yet again, making a decisive save against Mo Salah, which helped them to maintain the clean sheet and beat Liverpool 1-0 after full time.
With this victory, Real Madrid get back to the Champions League honours board, winning the coveted trophy for record-14 times. This was Real's fifth UCL trophy five times within nine years.
With this victory, Carlo Ancelotti scripted history as the manager with the most number of Champions League titles, winning it four times.
Karim Benzema ended the season as the highest goalscorer with 15 goals. He seems to be the favourite to win the 2022 Ballon d'Or, following Champions League and LaLiga glory.
