Geetanjali Shree's "Ret Samadhi" (Tomb Of Sand) Becomes First Hindi Novel To Win International Booker Prize
Geetanjali Shree's Hindi novel "Ret Samadhi", translated in English as "Tomb Of Sand" by Daisy Rockwell has become the first Hindi novel to win the International Booker Prize.
Ret Samadhi is also the first novel from India and South Asia to win the International Booker Prize.
The £50,000 prize will be shared equally between Geetanjali Shree and Daisy Rockwell.
Ret Samadhi was the first novel from India and South Asia to be included in the shortlist and the longlist of the International Booker Prize.
A recipient of the Indu Sharma Katha Samman, Geetanjali Shree has written five novels in Hindi with Ret Samadhi being the latest.
