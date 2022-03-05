India Vs Sri Lanka: Ravindra Jadeja-R Ashwin Star With Bat And Ball To Lead Hosts To Commanding Position
India began Day 2 of the first Test at 357/6 with Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin on strike. Jadeja soon reached a deserved half-century.
Day 2 of the Test between India and Sri Lanka began on a sombre note as both teams held a minute's silence to remember the legendary Shane Warne, who died on Friday.
Ashwin joined the party as he brought up his 11th Test fifty. However, the veteran spinner was dismissed by Suranga Lakmal for 61. Jadeja and Ashwin added 130 runs for the seventh wicket.
Jadeja brought up his second Test century and went on the attack as he plundered 70 runs in 60 balls to race to 175 runs.
Indian captain Rohit Sharma declared the innings at 574/8 with Jadeja not out at 175 runs along with Mohammed Shami.
Before beginning the second innings, the Indian team formed a guard of honour for Virat Kohli on occasion of his 100th Test match.
Ashwin and Jadeja struck with the ball picking up two and one wicket respectively as Sri Lanka ended day 2 at 108/4.
ALSO READ
Shane Warne Dies At 52 Due To Suspected Heart Attack