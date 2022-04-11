Being Retired Out To Running Out Non-Strikers While Bowling, R Ashwin Is One Of Cricket's Best Innovators
R Ashwin became the first batter to be tactically retired out in the IPL in Rajasthan Royals' match against the Lucknow Super Giants. This isn't the first time Ashwin has indulged in implementing out-of-the-box tactics in a match.
In the 2019 IPL, Ashwin ran out Jos Buttler while the batter was backing up at the non-striker's end. Even as many criticised Ashwin, the bowler stood by his decision and reiterated he would do it again should the opportunity arose.
Ashwin has constantly sought to improve his bowling skills over the years. He has also bowled leg spin in matches to bamboozle the batters.
Ashwin also revealed that he spends hours combing through videos of batters trying to find weaknesses.