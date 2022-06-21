Ravichandran Ashwin Stays Back After Testing Positive For Covid-19, Likely To Join Team In England For Edgbaston Test
Indian all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin tested positive for Covid-19. Due to this, he had to miss his England flight for the upcoming Edgbaston Test
A BCCI source told PTI, "Ashwin hasn't travelled with the squad to UK as he has tested positive for Covid-19 before departure. But we are hopeful that he will recover well in time before the Test match starts on July 1."
Ashwin might miss the practice game against Leicestershire. BCCI hopes that he will recover in time to join the Test team in Birmingham for the fifth Test scheduled from July 1 to July 5.
Ashwin is currently in quarantine and will be joining the squad only after meeting all the Covid-19 protocol requirements. Team India left for England on June 16.
Coach Rahul Dravid, Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer reached London on June 20 following the T20I series against South Africa. The Ireland team would leave for Dublin on either June 23 or June 24.