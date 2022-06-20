Setback For Emanuel Macron, Loses Majority Vote In National Assembly
French President Emmanuel Macron received a huge setback from the left alliance and the far right, which saw him lose his majority.
Macron called upon voters to provide a solid majority. But his centrist coalition saw many seats being lost in an election that has fragmented French politics.
The other biggest oppositions, meawhile, are remotely not interested to collaborate for an Assembly alliance. The far-left is led by Jean-Luc Mélenchon and Marine Le Pen leads the far-right.
French PM Élisabeth Borne said, "This situation represents a risk for our country, given the risks we're facing nationally and internationally. We will work as of tomorrow to build a working majority."
