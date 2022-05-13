TATA IPL 2022: MI End CSK's Play-Off Hopes With 5-Wicket Victory
Mumbai Indians ended Chennai Super Kings' hope of reaching the IPL play-offs with a 5-wicket victory in a low scoring match.
Rohit Sharma decided to bowl first after winning the toss for MI. The bowlers were quick to pressurise the CSK batters from the beginning as it stood at 5/3 after two overs.
Wickets kept on falling for CSK as it soon lost the wicket of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu and Shivam Dube, struggling at 36/6.
MS Dhoni and Dwayne Bravo provided a ray of hope by rebuilding the innings for CSK. Bravo soon lost his wicket to Kumar Kartikeya, who also dismissed his Simarjeet Singh.
MS Dhoni remained unbeaten on 36 but CSK lost all wickets, ending the innings at 97. MI started on a rocky note, losing opener Ishan Kishan to Mukesh Choudhary in the first over.
Simarjeet Singh soon got the wicket of Rohit. Mukesh quickly took the wickets of Daniel Sams and Tristan Stubbs successively as MI stood at 33/4.
Moeen Ali later bowled out Hrithik Shokeen. But Tilak Varma and Tim David stood unbeaten till the end to help MI secure victory by 5-wickets, ending CSK's hope for play-offs.
Daniel Sams won the Player of the Match award for his spell of 3/16 with the bowl.
