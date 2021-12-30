Yuvi, Rajni, Big B: These Celebrities Launched Collectibles In Form Of NFT In 2021
Non Fungible Tokens (NFTs) are a digital asset, that uses blockchain to record asset ownership. Many celebrities launched their artworks in the form of NFTs.
Yuvraj Singh
The 2011 World Cup hero collaborated with Colexion to launch his warrior NFT, which features a virtual museum based on Yuvi's journey.
Amitabh Bachchan
Big B was one of the first celebrities to go for NFTs when he auctioned his father's poem, 'Madhushala,' recorded in his voice, in the form of the digital asset.
Salman Khan
The actor collaborated with BollyCoin, a Bollywood NFT marketplace to release his NFT collections. Around 1 million Bolly tokens got sold in the first three hours of launch.
Rajnikanth
The superstar collaborated with Singapore-based NFT marketplace Diginoor.io in July to launch collectibles based on his 2007 hit Tamil action-thriller, 'Sivaji'
Kamal Haasan
The actor-turned-politician joined hands with Fantico, a digital collectibles platform to launch his NFT series, with the help of Lotus Media Entertainment.
Rohit Sharma
The cricketing veteran and India's white-ball captain also joined the NFT craze. He will be launching his personal digital collectibles on FanCraze.
Dinesh Karthik
The cricketer will be launching India's first sports NFT titled 'Six for the Win,' inspired by his iconic match-winning last ball sixer against Bangladesh in the 2018 Nidahas Trophy.
Manish Malhotra
The fashion designer launched his first fashion-themed NFT, which includes five digital designs sketched by the artists, on WazirX NFT marketplace.
