India Vs South Africa: First Test Delicately Poised After Late Charge By Indian Bowlers
India lost night watchman Shardul Thakur in the first hour and soon lost their centurion from the first innings, KL Rahul, to a rash shot outside off stump off Lungi Ngidi.
Virat Kohli ended another year without a century after edging one behind to wicket keeper Quinton de Kock of debutant Marco Jansen. Kohli's last international century was against Bangladesh at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on November 23, 2019.
Kagiso Rabada and Jansen ran through the rest of the Indian batting line-up to bowl out the visitors for 174. Both Rabada and Jansen finished with four wicktes while Ngidi picked two.
Set a target of 305 runs, South Africa lost opener Aiden Markram in the second over after he chopped on to the stumps off Shami.
After Mohammed Siraj struck to end Keegan Petersen's resistance, Jasprit Bumrah castled Rassie van der Dussen to end the latter's 65-ball stay.
Captain Dean Elgar brought up his half-century in 121 balls and remains the hosts' hope to avoid defeat. India need six wickets to win while the hosts require 211 runs to win.