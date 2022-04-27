TATA IPL 2022: Riyan Parag, Bowlers Shine As RR Beat RCB By 29 Runs
Rajasthan Royals continue their pursuit of playoffs qualification after a dominating performance against Royal Challengers Bangalore, bowling them out to win by 29 runs.
RCB won the toss and decided to bowl first. Mohammad Siraj was quick to make the early breakthrough for RR, dismissing opener Devdutt Padikkal.
RR soon lost Ravichandran Ashwin and in-form batter Jos Buttler in quick succession, standing at 33/3.
The RCB bowlers continued adding pressure on RR with the wicket of captain Sanju Samson. Riyan Parag took charge with a crucial half-century, helping RR set a tough target.
He remained unbeaten at 56, aiding Rajasthan to finish the 20 overs at 144/8. Virat Kohli opened and Faf du Plessis began the run-chase for RCB.
Prasidh Krishna was quick to dismiss Kohli and get an early wicket for RR. Skipper Faf and Glenn Maxwell soon joined Kohli in the pavilion as RCB stood at 37/3.
Kuldeep Sen came big for RR, recording an economic spell of 4/20 to help RR pick more wickets, adding pressure on the RCB batters.
Sen's bowling figure helped RR bowl out RCB for 115, paving way for a 29-run victory. Riyan Parag was awarded the player of the match for his game-changing knock of 56 not out.
