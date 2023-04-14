Accessing Crypto Trading, Content Subscriptions: What Are The Latest Perks For Twitter Users?
Elon Musk, on Thursday, announced that Twitter users will now be able to offer their followers subscriptions to their content, including long-form text and hours-long video.
The feature can be accessed through the “Monetisation” tab in settings. A user will get all the money subscribers pay apart from the charges Android and iOS levy. Twitter will not take a cut for the first 12 months.
In another development, Twitter has finalised a partnership with eToro to enable its active users to access crypto trading from within the app.
Headquartered in Israel’s Tel Aviv-Yafo, eToro is an online brokerage service.Under its partnership with Twitter, eToro will be part of a new Twitter service called $Cashtags.
Announcing the development, eToro said that this will allow “Twitter users to see real-time prices for a much wider range of stocks, crypto, and other assets as well as having the option to invest through eToro.”
Also read
OpenAI To Offer Users Upto $20,000 For Reporting Bugs In Its Systems