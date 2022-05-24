Rains Lash Delhi After Weeks Of Scorching Heat; Storm Triggers Chaos
After weeks of scorching heat and five heatwaves, Delhiites finally had some respite after rains lashed the city and adjoining areas on Monday morning.
Within an hour of the rains, the temperature dropped 10 degrees, Skymet Weather said. "Due to rain and hailstorm, Delhi temperature dropped 10 degree in one hour. From 29 degree to 19 degree between 5:30 and 6:30 hours," it said.
Mahesh Palavat of Skymet said that Delhi recorded 17.2 degree minimum temperature on May 23, lowest in 10 years for May.
However, high speed winds accompanying the rains wrecked havoc across the city. Trees were uprooted and power cuts were reported from many places.
Traffics jams troubled the citizens on Monday morning, while there were chaotic scenes at the airport too as many flights were delayed, cancelled due to bad weather conditions.
Rain and thunderstorm along with high speed winds hit the city again late in the evening on Monday again, impacting the flight operations. The weather is expected to be pleasant for the next few days.