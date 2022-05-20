Assam Floods: At Least 9 Killed, 700,000 Affected As Heavy Rains Inundate Villages
Pre-monsoon rains have battered northeastern state of Assam. At least nine people have died and 700,000 have been affected in the deluge so far.
While the army and NDRF have been pressed into action to rescue the marooned residents, some 1900 villages have been inundated in Assam.
The worst affected in Nagaon, Cachar, Hojai, Darrang, Biswanath, Udalguri districts. According to reports, the Assam government has has released Rs 150 crore to the flood-hit districts.
There have also been reports of landslides disrupting the rail and road links to Barak Valley and Dima Hasao district of Assam.
