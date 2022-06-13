IND Vs SA: Heinrich Klaasen's Heroics Help South Africa To A Comfortable Win Over India
South Africa won the toss and chose to bowl first. The Proteas got off to the perfect start with Kagiso Rabada dismissing Ruturaj Gaikwad in the first over.
Ishan Kishan took over from where he left off in the first match scoring a 21-ball-34.
Shreyas Iyer hit a patient 35-ball-40 but couldn't find able support from captain Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya.
Dinesh Karthik's 21-ball 30 helped India set up a respectable total of 148/6 from their 20 overs.
Bhuvaneshwar Kumar gave India the perfect start as he got rid of Reeza Hendricks, Dwaine Pretorius and Rassie van der Dussen to leave the Proteas struggling at 29/3 after six overs.
However, Heinrich Klaasen's explosive 46-ball 81 rescued the match for the visitors as they won by four wickets with 10 balls to spare to give South Africa a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.
