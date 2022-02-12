Rahul Bajaj, Former Chairman Of Bajaj Auto, Dies At 83
Former Bajaj Auto chairman Rahul Bajaj died on February 12 at 83, the auto maker announced in a statement.
Bajaj, who had pneumonia and a heart ailment, was admitted to Pune's Ruby Hall Clinic a month ago according to Moneycontrol.
Bajaj was appointed as CEO of Bajaj Auto in 1968 and took over as Managing Director in 1972. He stepped down from his post in 2021 after helming India's second-largest auto maker for more than fifty years.
An industry titan, Bajaj served as the President of the Confederation of Indian Industry twice and also served a three-year term as chairman of the erstwhile Indian Airlines.
A Padma Bhushan awardee, Bajaj also served as a member of the Rajya Sabha from 2006 to 2010.