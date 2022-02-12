IPL Marquee players see a reshuffle, Shreyas Iyer bought for ₹12.25 crore
Kolkata Knight Riders bought Shreyas Iyer for ₹12.25 crore who was earlier the captain for Delhi Capitals
South African pacer Kagiso Rabada was bought by Punjab Kings for ₹9.25 crore. He was also earlier playing for Delhi Capitals
The third player to be relieved by Delhi Capitals, Shikhar Dhawan was picked up by Punjab Kings for ₹8.25 crore
Trent Boult who was earlier with Mumbai Indians was bought for ₹8 crore by Rajasthan Royals
The Australian pacer who led the Aussies to win the Ashes was repurchased by Kolkata Knight Riders for ₹7.25 crore
Faf Du Plessis who was an opener for Chennai Super Kings will now play for Royal Challengers Bangalore after they bid ₹7 crore for him
South African Quinton De Kock was the only marquee purchase by Lucknow Super Giants who bought him for ₹6.75 crore
The other new team, Gujarat Titans bough Mohammed Shami for ₹6.25 crore
David Warner who earlier captained Sunrisers Hyderabad was purchased by Delhi Capitals for ₹6.25 crore
Ravichandran Ashwin, the last marquee player was bought by Rajasthan Royals for ₹5 crore
