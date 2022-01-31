2005 Roland Garros, 2009 Australian Open: Rafael Nadal's Top 5 Thriller Wins
With his fresh win in the Australian Open 22, Rafael Nadal has scripted history of winning highest number of Grand Slams.
The final against Daniil Medvedev was a nail-biter. But El Rey has a history of such dramatic wins. Here's a list of his top 5 thrillers.
#1: 2005 French Open vs Mariano Puerta
The first Grand Slam of his illustrious career. Nadal outclassed Puerta 6-7 (7/6), 6-3, 6-1, 7-5 to bag his first Grand Slam at the age of 19.
#2 2008 Wimbledon vs Roger Federer
Nadal defeated Federer 6-4, 6-4, 6-7 (7/5), 6-7 (10/8), 9-7 in an epic four-hour fixture in London to lift his first ever Wimbledon title.
#3 2009 Australian Open vs Roger Federer
Nadal edged past Federer 7-5, 3-6, 7-6 (7/3), 3-6, 6-2 to win his first Australian Open in Melbourne 2009.
#4 2013 US Open vs Novak Djokovic
El Rey cruised past The Djoker 6-2, 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 to mark a sensational return from 7-month injury break that cost him the 2012 US Open and the 2013 Australian Open.
#5 2020 Roland Garros vs Novak Djokovic
The King of Clay bagged his 20th Grand Slam after an intense fixture against Djokovic 6–0, 6–2, 7–5. Following this, Federer, Nadal and Djokovic tied on 20 Grand Slam titles of all time.
