With Australian Open Victory, Nadal Scripts History To Win 21 Titles
Rafael Nadal won the prestigious Australian Open 22 after a sensational comeback against Daniil Medvedev. With this, the Spaniard created history by winning most Grand Slams (21).
This was his 21st Grand Slam title, making him the highest Grand Slam winners of all time. Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer share the second spot at 20.
Medvedev started the Men's Singles Final in fashion, winning the first two sets 6-2 and 7(7)-6(5) against Nadal, putting him under pressure.
But Nadal began a swift comeback, winning two sets of 6-4, 6-4 in quick succession as the final set approached.
Nadal came on top against Medvedev in the final set 7-5, winning the nail-biting fixture to lift his second Australian Trophy at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne.
The Spaniard won his first Australian Open in 2009, edging past Roger Federer 7-5, 3-6, 7(7)-6(3), 3-6 and 6-2.
