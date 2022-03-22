Rafael Nadal Likely To Miss French Open Following Stress Fracture
On March 22, Rafael Nadal took to Twitter to announce that he suffered a stress fracture, following the Indian Wells final. The Spaniard will be out of action for six weeks.
In his tweet, Nadal mentioned how he was facing discomfort during the Indian Wells final, where his medical team diagnosed him with a stress crack in one of his ribs.
Nadal recorded a great start to 2022, bagging the Australian Open to extend his record Grand Slam tally to an all-time highest to 21.
But his 20-match unbeaten streak came to an agonising end with a loss in the Indian Wells Masters final, losing to Taylor Fritz. It was in this final that Nadal complained about the discomfort.
Following the stress fracture diagnosis, Nadal would be aiming for a complete recovery to regain full fitness and participate in the French Open, set to start from May 22.
