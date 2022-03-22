ICC Women's World Cup: India Defeat Bangladesh By 110 Runs To Inch Closer To Semi-Finals
India Women's cricket team defeated Bangladesh by 110 runs in the ICC Women's World Cup, keeping their semi-final hopes alive.
Mithali Raj won the toss for team India and decided to bat first at the Seddon Park. Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma provided a good start, where the duo completed their 50-runs partnership.
But the Bangladeshi bowlers picked up three wickets in quick succession. Mandhana, Verma and skipper Verma returned back to the pavilion, leaving India at 74/3.
Yastika Bhatia and Richa Ghosh started rebuilding the innings for India. The duo completed a crucial 50-runs partnership, aiding India to build a solid total.
Bhatia soon completed her half-century. This time, she completed the milestone in 79 balls. Her performance helped India to set a target of 230 for Bangladesh.
Murshida Khatun and Sharmin Akhter opened the innings for Bangladesh. But the Indian bowlers were quick to make the early breakthrough. Bangladesh were 15/2.
The Bangladeshi batting lineup lost half of its players, standing at 35/5. Lata Mondal and Salma Khatun were aiding Bangladesh to complete the run chase.
But the Indian bowlers had other ideas, bowling out Bangladesh for 119. With this, India-W secured a vital 110 runs victory to remain in the top four, keeping semi-finals hope alive.
Sneh Rana bagged four wickets for India. Yastika Bhatia was announced as the Player of the Match for her performance with the bat.
