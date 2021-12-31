South African Wicket Keeper Quinton de Kock Announces Sudden Retirement From Test Cricket
South African wicket-keeper Quinton de Kock has announced a sudden retirement from Test cricket at 29, shocking many people.
In his International Test cricket career, Quinton has recorded 3300 runs in 91 innings with an average of 38.8. His highest score was an undisputed 141 against West Indies in June 2021.
As a wicket-keeper, he has recorded a total of 221 catches, 11 stumpings, and 1 run out.
