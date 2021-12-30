New Zealand Legend Ross Taylor Announces Retirement From International Cricket
New Zealand veteran Ross Taylor took to Twitter to announce his retirement from all forms of International cricket.
In a career spanning over 17 years, Ross Taylor has amassed 7585 Test runs, 8576 ODI runs, and 1909 runs in T20I.
This year, he bagged the inaugural ICC World Test Championship (WTC) with New Zealand, against India in June.
The veteran would be retiring next year, after completion of summer in New Zealand, including 2 Tests against Bangladesh and 6 ODIs against Australia and The Netherlands.