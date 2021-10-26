Mohammad Rizwan, Sachin Tendulkar Come Out In Support Of Mohammed Shami
Cricketers past and present have come out in support of Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami who received abuse on social media following India's loss to Pakistan at the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup.
Pakistan opener Mohammad Rizwan called fans to support Shami and not abuse him stating that cricket brings people together and does not divide them.
Stating that any player could have a bad day, Sachin Tendulkar extended his support to Shami.
Former India captain Mohammed Azharuddin condemned the personal attacks on Shami stating that winning and losing is a part of the game.
Yuzvendra Chahal backed his India teammate Shami and said that he was proud of him.
World Cup winner Yusuf Pathan slammed the personal abuse aimed at Shami stating that he and other players have won countless matches for India in the past.
T20 World Cup winner Irfan Pathan said that despite being on the losing side of previous India vs Pakistan matches, he was never told to go to Pakistan and the abuse needs to stop.
Calling Shami a stellar performer for India, VVS Laxman urged Indian fans to support the bowler and not abuse him.
World Cup winner Harbhajan Singh expressed his support for Shami.
Calling the abuse aimed at Shami shocking, Virender Sehwag said the bowler has India in his heart far more than any online mob.
ALSO READ
Actor James Michael Tyler Succumbs to Cancer, 'Friends' Fans Remember Their Gunther