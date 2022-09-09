Here Are Some Key Moments During The Reign Of Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom died at the Balmoral Castle on September 8. She was 96.
Her death marks the end of the longest reign in British history. Here are some of the key moments in the Queen's life.
1953: Coronation of the Queen
Princess Elizabeth took the helm of the British crown after the demise of her father, King George VI. She was crowned at Westminster Abbey on June 2, 1953.
1961: First Visit To Independent India
After India's independence from the British empire, Queen Elizabeth II became the first monarch to visit the country in 1961. She toured Bombay, Madras, Calcutta, the Taj Mahal in Agra and New Delhi.
1977: Silver Jubilee
The Queen marked 25 years of her reign with a tour of Britain and Commonwealth nations, where she emphasized her vows.
1992: 'Annus Horribilis'
The term was coined by the Queen when the Royal Family saw the divorce of then-Prince Charles, Prince Andrew and Princess Anne. The Windsor Castle also sustained damages due to a fire.
1997: Death Of Princess Diana
Princess Diana died in a mysterious car crash in France that jolted the Royal Family's reputation. The queen faced criticism for keeping the family mourning in the Scottish Highlands privately.
2002: Golden Jubilee
The queen's reign completed 50 years that saw celebrations and a concert at Buckingham Palace. The year also marked the death of her mother and her sister, Princess Margaret.
2011: Visit To Ireland
The highly-charged visit made Queen Elizabeth II the first British monarch to visit the Republic of Ireland since its independence in 1922.
2012: Diamond Jubilee And London Olympics
The queen's reign completed 60 years which was followed by the Diamond Jubilee celebration. The year also saw the Summer Olympics taking place in London.
2020: Covid-19 And Health Fears
The queen's reign also witnessed the advent of the novel coronavirus. The queen tested positive for the virus in February 2022.
2021: Independence Of Barbados, Death Of Prince
On April 2021, the queen lost her husband Prince Philip. The year also saw Barbados become a republic within the Commonwealth which abolished the queen's tenure as the head of state.
2022: Platinum Jubilee
The queen became the longest-reigning monarch in British history on September 2015. In 2022, the country celebrated 70 years of Queen Elizabeth's reign.
