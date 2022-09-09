Virat Kohli Hits 71st Century after 1021 Days As India Defeats Afghanistan By 101 Runs In Asia Cup
Virat Kohli completed his 71st century, bringing an end to a 1021-day drought as India defeated Afghanistan by 101 runs in the Asia Cup on Thursday.
Kohli's 71st century against Afghanistan was his maiden in T20i's for Team India. With this, the former Indian skipper has recorded an international century in all formats of cricket.
He scored an unbeaten knock of 122 in 61 balls that helped India finish the 20 overs at 212/2.
During the run-chase, the Afghans lost their top-order batsmen in quick succession, standing at 9/4. The fall of wickets continued as the Afghans later stood at 21/6.
Ibrahim Zadran stood unbeaten with his 64-run knock that helped Afghanistan end the 20 overs at 111/8.
Virat Kohli won the Player of the Match award for his 71st century which helped India build a strong target.
With the century, Kohli also became the quickest player to complete 71 centuries in 522 innings. Sachin Tendulkar achieved this feat in 523 innings.
Kohli's last century was in the 2019 Test match against Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
