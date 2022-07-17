P.V. Sindhu Wins Her First Singapore Open Title, Beats Wang Zhi Yi In Finals
P.V. Sindhu outclassed Wang Zhi Yi of China 21-9, 11-21, 21-15 to win the Women's Singles title of the Singapore Open.
Sindhu dominated in the first game, winning thirteen consecutive points before wrapping up the game in 12 minutes with a score of 21-9.
In the second game, Wang made a comeback to equalise the game, winning it 21-11.
In the deciding game, Sindhu gave a hard fight to Wang and won it 21-15 to confirm her victory.
This is her maiden title in Singapore and her third title in 2022 after winning the Korea Open and the Swiss Open.
