PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Bundelkhand Expressway Project In Uttar Pradesh
On 16th July, PM Narendra Modi inaugurated the Bundelkhand Expressway in Uttar Pradesh.
The 296 km four-lane expressway was constructed at a cost of around ₹ 14,850 crores.
On February 29, 2020, PM Modi laid the foundation stone for the highway project.
The Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority took 28 months to complete the project.
The Bundelkhand Expressway project aims to improve connectivity in the region that can majorly boost economic development.
